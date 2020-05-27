Annual Memorial Service for Border Patrol Agents Will Be Live-Streamed for All to See

By Steve Neavling

An annual memorial service to pay tribute to Border Patrol agents who have died in the line of duty will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

But instead of attending the Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National U.S. Border Patrol Museum in El Paso, which is closed, you’ll have to watch the ceremony on YouTube, which is live-streaming the service beginning at 8 a.m. MST, according to Border Report.

In the past, the ceremony included agents, families of fallen agents and multiple guests.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, and El Paso Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem will be the master of ceremonies. Border Patrol Museum Director David Ham is the keynote speaker.

“The U.S. Border Patrol extends an invitation to members of the community to join us virtually in this important remembrance of the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting America’s borders,” Border Patrol said in a statement.