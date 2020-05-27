House Considers Bill to Limit When FBI Can Collect Web-Browsing History without a Warrant
By Steve Neavling
The U.S. House of Representatives appears to have a reached a compromise on a bill that would limit when the FBI can collect records on Americans’ internet browsing histories without a judge’s warrant.
Two California Democrats, Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Adam B. Schiff, reached a tentative agreement to limit the FBI’s ability to collect the data during national security investigations, The New York Times reports.
The House may vote on the proposal this week. The bill would still need approval from the Senate.
Details of the proposal weren’t immediately clear. The New York Times wrote:
The text of the compromise amendment was not yet public, but congressional aides said that the proposal essentially limits to Americans the protections of a Senate proposal that would categorically ban the F.B.I. from using a court order for business records to collect internet browsing and search records.
