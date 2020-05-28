Trump Urges DOJ, FBI to Expedite Investigation of George Floyd’s Death at Hands of Police
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
President Trump said Wednesday that he’s urged the FBI and Justice Department to expedite the investigation of an unarmed black man who died while in custody in Minneapolis.
“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump tweeted.
“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”
The four officers involved in the incident have been fired.
Protests escalated into violence over the past two days as demonstrators demanded justice for Floyd.
I came back out. This is my neighborhood. You can see flames for a mile and feel the heat from a block away pic.twitter.com/0kmkBqcFZJ
— Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020
Posted: 5/28/20 at 8:07 AM under News Story.
Tags: donald trump, George Floyd, Minneapolis, minnesota, protest, riot
