ICE Official Outraged After Vandals Desecrate Homeland Security Flag

Vandalized Homeland Security flag, via ICE.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A top ICE official expressed outrage after vandals desecrated a Homeland Security flag.

The flag now reads, “ICE KILLS,” “FREE THEM ALL,” and “U.S. INTIMIDATION & COMMUNITY ERADICATION.”

“Unfortunately, this is typical of those who think they can overturn the rule of law by criminal acts,” Todd M. Lyons, acting field office director of enforcement and removal operations for ICE in Boston, told the Boston Herald on Thursday.

He added, “A crisis is no time to stop enforcing the law.”

Lyons said the vandalism won’t stop ICE’s mission.

“Our ICE officers, who are first responders who have never stopped doing their work of protecting our communities from violent criminal aliens during this pandemic, will not be intimidated or dissuaded from protecting the communities of the commonwealth,” Lyons said.

He added, “As to their ‘message,’ we’re already seeing on our streets, especially in Boston, the dangerous impacts that come from the idea of taking advantage of a health crisis by ‘letting everyone out’ of all detention centers.”


Posted: 5/29/20 at 8:18 AM under News Story.
