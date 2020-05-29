Watch Border Patrol Celebrate Its 96th Birthday
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
Border Patrol is inviting the public to watch a ceremony celebrating its 96th birthday.
The one-hour event was live-streamed Thursday and is available to watch below.
Border Patrol said the ceremony “is a time-honored tradition that highlights the Agency’s core values: Honor, Integrity, and Service to Country.”
Print This Post
Posted: 5/29/20 at 8:09 AM under News Story.
Tags: anniversary, Border Patrol, video, Youtube
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!