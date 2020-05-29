Special Reports

Watch Border Patrol Celebrate Its 96th Birthday

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Border Patrol is inviting the public to watch a ceremony celebrating its 96th birthday.

The one-hour event was live-streamed Thursday and is available to watch below.

Border Patrol said the ceremony “is a time-honored tradition that highlights the Agency’s core values: Honor, Integrity, and Service to Country.”


Posted: 5/29/20
