60+ Secret Service Agents, Officers Injured During Protests in Washington D.C.
By Steve Neavling
More than 60 Secret Service officers and agents were injured as protests turned violent in Washington D.C. over the weekend, the agency said.
“Some demonstrators repeatedly attempted to knock over security barriers, and vandalized six Secret Service vehicles,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Between Friday night and Sunday morning, more than 60 Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers and Special Agents sustained multiple injuries from projectiles such as bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items. Secret Service personnel were also directly physically assaulted as they were kicked, punched, and exposed to bodily fluids. A total of 11 injured employees were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.”
Meanwhile, President Trump was whisked into a White House bunker while demonstrators gathered outside. He was in the bunker for nearly an hour, Time reports.
Protests have broken out nationwide over the death of George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis police.
Protesters set fires near the White House in Washington, D.C., the smoke mixing with billowing clouds of tear gas as police sought to clear them from the area https://t.co/4LLbkxtgIL pic.twitter.com/Sah9bFfBT1
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2020
Posted: 6/1/20 at 7:31 AM under News Story.
