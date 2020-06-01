Federal Protective Services Officer Shot, Killed in Oakland, Calif.

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A Federal Protective Services officer was shot and killed in Oakland, Calif., on Friday evening while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building during a nearby protest.

The FBI said the officer was 53-year-old Dave Patrick Underwood, of Pinole, Calif., San Francisco Gate reports.

The bureau is urging the public to come forward with any information about the shooting.

The shots were fired from a vehicle that pulled up to the building. Another officer was wounded.

Authorities said they are unsure whether the shooting was related to the protest.