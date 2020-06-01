Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

June 2020
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Federal Protective Services Officer Shot, Killed in Oakland, Calif.

Federal Protective Services, via Homeland Security.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A Federal Protective Services officer was shot and killed in Oakland, Calif., on Friday evening while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building during a nearby protest.

The FBI said the officer was 53-year-old Dave Patrick Underwood, of Pinole, Calif., San Francisco Gate reports.

The bureau is urging the public to come forward with any information about the shooting.

The shots were fired from a vehicle that pulled up to the building. Another officer was wounded.

Authorities said they are unsure whether the shooting was related to the protest.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 6/1/20 at 7:11 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!