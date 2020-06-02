Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

June 2020
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



FBI Pleads with Public to Help Identify Provocateurs Inciting Violence at Protests

Detroit police deploy tear gas to disperse protesters who were defying a curfew Sunday.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying people who are inciting riots at anti-police brutality protests across the country.

The call for assistance comes as peaceful protests have turned violent in some cities at the hands of provocateurs.

“We are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law,” the FBI wrote in a statement. “The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.”

Anyone with tips or “digital media depicting violent encounters” is asked to submit information, photos or videos that could help identify people inciting violence.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 6/2/20 at 7:40 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!