FBI Pleads with Public to Help Identify Provocateurs Inciting Violence at Protests

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying people who are inciting riots at anti-police brutality protests across the country.

The call for assistance comes as peaceful protests have turned violent in some cities at the hands of provocateurs.

“We are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law,” the FBI wrote in a statement. “The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.”

Anyone with tips or “digital media depicting violent encounters” is asked to submit information, photos or videos that could help identify people inciting violence.