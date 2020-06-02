Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

ICE, CBP Deploys Troops And Resources to Assist Law Enforcement Amid Protests

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

ICE and CBP have deployed troops and resources to assist local, state and federal law enforcement quell violence at protests across the nation.

“These ‘protests’ have devolved into chaos & acts of domestic terrorism by groups of radicals & agitators,” CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted. “@CBP is answering the call and will work to keep DC safe.”

Morgan also said CBP was helping protect national monuments and memorial in Washington D.C.

“Last night, some of them were defaced by rioters,” Morgan tweeted on Monday. “We’re working hard to prevent it from happening again, and we’re proud to protect them.”

The deployment comes after Trump announced that he was dispatching the military across Washington D.C.

Trump also said he may send U.S. troops to U.S. cities where governors are not deploying their state National Guards to “dominate” their streets.

Democratic lawmakers called Trump’s threats an affront to free speech rights.

“This next week will be critical,” U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said in a news release Monday. We are at a crossroads. I hope our veterans speak out and stand up for the core values they believe in. This is a dangerous path for our institutions, our military –– and our nation.”


Posted: 6/2/20
