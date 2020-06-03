Special Reports

Ex-FBI Lawyer Lisa Page Refers to Trump As ‘Monstrous, Despicable President’

By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

There’s no love between ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page and President Trump, as was evident with her disparaging remarks about Trump on Twitter on Tuesday.

Page, you might recall, had an affair with FBI agent Peter Strzok. Both exchanged critical texts about Trump, who subsequently mocked their affair.

Her tweet was in reference to Trump’s controversial move to tear gas peaceful protesters so he could stroll over to a church near the White House for a photo opportunity with him holding a bible.

 


Posted: 6/3/20 at 8:52 AM under News Story.
