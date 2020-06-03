Ex-FBI Lawyer Lisa Page Refers to Trump As ‘Monstrous, Despicable President’

By Allan Lengel

ticklethewire.com

There’s no love between ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page and President Trump, as was evident with her disparaging remarks about Trump on Twitter on Tuesday.

Yesterday, our monstrous, despicable president assaulted Americans engaged in peaceful protest for a photo op. He could be reelected. I wrote a few mean texts four years ago and have been rained down with insults and attacks ever since. But I’m the fucking coup plotter. Got it. — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) June 2, 2020

Page, you might recall, had an affair with FBI agent Peter Strzok. Both exchanged critical texts about Trump, who subsequently mocked their affair.

Her tweet was in reference to Trump’s controversial move to tear gas peaceful protesters so he could stroll over to a church near the White House for a photo opportunity with him holding a bible.