Secret Service Tightens Security Around the White House

Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

The U.S. Secret Service is tightening security around the White House as anti-police brutality protests continue in Washington, Fox News reports. 

A Secret Service source tells the network the agency has installed anti-rioting fences around the White House and implemented road closures. Specifically, a nearly eight-foot-high chain-link fence was installed along the perimeter of Lafayette Square.

“They’re expanding the perimeter,” a source told Fox News.


Posted: 6/3/20 at 9:45 AM under News Story.
