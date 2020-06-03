Secret Service Tightens Security Around the White House
Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com
The U.S. Secret Service is tightening security around the White House as anti-police brutality protests continue in Washington, Fox News reports.
A Secret Service source tells the network the agency has installed anti-rioting fences around the White House and implemented road closures. Specifically, a nearly eight-foot-high chain-link fence was installed along the perimeter of Lafayette Square.
“They’re expanding the perimeter,” a source told Fox News.
Posted: 6/3/20
Tags: Secret Service, White House
