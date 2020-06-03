Secret Service Tightens Security Around the White House

Allan Lengel

ticklethewire.com

The U.S. Secret Service is tightening security around the White House as anti-police brutality protests continue in Washington, Fox News reports.

A Secret Service source tells the network the agency has installed anti-rioting fences around the White House and implemented road closures. Specifically, a nearly eight-foot-high chain-link fence was installed along the perimeter of Lafayette Square.

“They’re expanding the perimeter,” a source told Fox News.