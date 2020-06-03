Zoom Won’t Encrypt Free Calls So It Can Help FBI
By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com
If you haven’t used Zoom by now, you’re likely living on another planet.
Eric Yaun, CEO of the online platform that became extremely popular after the outbreak of the coronavirus, says his company won’t encrypt calls made by users on the free plan so it can work with the FBI and local enforcement agencies to trace down repeat offenders and spammers, the website Digital Trends reports.
The end-to-end encryption feature, which is at the moment in beta stages, will be soon available exclusively to enterprise and paid clients.
