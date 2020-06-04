Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Man Accused of Pointing Handgun at ATF Agent While Walking with a Child

Gun found inside Joseph Hammond’s backpack, via federal court records.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A 33-year-old man with a child is accused of pointing a handgun at the face of an ATF agent in Englewood, Ill., just after midnight Wednesday morning, federal prosecutors said.

Agents approached Joseph Hammond following a 911 call about a man shooting a gun while carrying a baby, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hammond allegedly pointed a handgun with an extended magazine at the agent’s face before saying, “Keep moving.”

Hammond then picked up the child and fled on foot. Agents found him about 45 minutes later while he was carrying the toddler and a backpack.

Agents found an extended magazine and pistol grip inside his backpack, authorities said.


Posted: 6/4/20
