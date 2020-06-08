Special Reports

Anti-Defamation League Hires Ex-FBI Official to Work With Law Enforcement Partners

Greg Ehrie (FBI photo)

By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

Greg Ehrie, a 22-year veteran of the FBI, has been hired by the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish organization, as vice president of  Law enforcement and Analysis.

In this role, Ehrie will lead efforts to “further partnerships and engagement” with federal, state and local law enforcement across the country and supervise new program development to battle hate,  the ADL said in a press release.

During his tenure with the FBI, Ehrie rose to special agent in charge of the Newark Field Office.  He previously served in a number of posts including  supervisor of the New York Office’s Domestic Terrorism squad and section chief of the FBI’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section.

Additionally, he was deployed for two years to the Joint Task Force, U.S. Naval Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he was named the first permanent supervisor for FBI Detainee Operations. The job included being a senior representative to the Intelligence Community and leading a team that conducted detainee interviews, threat assessments and analysis.

He graduated in 1990 from Manhattan College in New York  where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has also earned executive certificates from the Kellogg School of Management,  Northwestern University and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. 

The ADL promotes itself as a leading anti-hate organization.


Posted: 6/8/20
