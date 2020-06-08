Special Reports

FBI Agents Take a Knee in Washington During Protests

By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

Some law enforcement officers around the country have taken a knee in solidarity with protesters marching against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Now, a video posted on the social media platform TikTok shows FBI agents in Washington recently taking a knee for protesters who urged them to do so.

Some appreciated the gesture, but not all.

“Makes me sick,” one former FBI agent tells ticklethewire.com. “We took an oath to defend our country,  not to submit to those that don’t respect our country.”

But former FBI agent Tom O’Connor, who left the the bureau last year, and served as the president of the FBI Agents Association from 2016-19, has a different take, telling ticklethewire.com:

“During these difficult times, Law Enforcement Officers and Agents are having to make difficult decisions in an effort to protect the absolute right of 1st Amendment free speech and protest.  At the same time keeping the public safe from those who wish to highjack the important voice for change.  Taking a path to avoid the potential for violence is the right choice.”

@sonnywithnochancesTHE FBI KNEELED WITH US IN DC!!!! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ ##blacklivesmatter ##blm ##georgefloyd♬ original sound – sonnywithnochances


