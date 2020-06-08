FBI Investigating Possible Link Between 2 Shooting Deaths of Law Enforcement Officers in California

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is working with local investigators to determine whether there’s a link between the shooting deaths of two law enforcement officers in California.

A suspect in the deadly, ambush shooting of a Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday was arrested and wounded in a shootout with officers in Santa Cruz. The suspect has been identified as Steven Carrillo, 32, an active duty sergeant at Travis Air Force Base, CNN reports.

Now the FBI is teaming up with local police to determine whether that shooting was connected to another one on May 29, when a federal security officer was fatally shot in Oakland.

“The investigation into the incident in Ben Lomond, Calif. is ongoing,” the FBI’s San Francisco office told CNN in a statement. “We are working with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department to determine a possible motive and/or links to other crimes committed in the Bay Area, to include the shooting of the FPS officers in Oakland.”

Carrillo is accused of fatally shooting Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and injuring another deputy in an ambush with a rifle and multiple improvised devices.

On May 29, Federal Protective Services Officer Dave Patrick Underwood was fatally shot while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building.

Both shootings involved a white van.