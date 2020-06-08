Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Foils Robbery, Carjacking at Mall in Tucson, Arizona
By Steve Neavling
An off-duty Border Patrol agent foiled a robbery and carjacking outside of a mall in Tucson, Ariz.
The agent was in the parking lot of the Park Place Mall when he heard a woman shouting for help. The agent saw four suspects trying to steal a woman’s vehicle and purse.
When the agent confronted the suspect and ordered them to stop, they fled on foot, CBP said in a news release.
Tucson Police Department is investigating.
The victim and agent provided the department with details about the suspects.
