Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Foils Robbery, Carjacking at Mall in Tucson, Arizona

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

An off-duty Border Patrol agent foiled a robbery and carjacking outside of a mall in Tucson, Ariz.

The agent was in the parking lot of the Park Place Mall when he heard a woman shouting for help. The agent saw four suspects trying to steal a woman’s vehicle and purse.

When the agent confronted the suspect and ordered them to stop, they fled on foot, CBP said in a news release.

Tucson Police Department is investigating.

The victim and agent provided the department with details about the suspects.


Posted: 6/8/20 at 7:50 AM under News Story.
