AG Barr Contradicts Trump’s Explanation for Visiting White House Bunker During Protests

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Attorney General William Barr contradicted President Trump’s insistence that he visited the underground White House bunker during late May protests for “inspection.”

Barr told Fox News on Monday that the Secret Service recommended that Trump seek shelter in the bunker.

“Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended that the president go down to the bunker,” Barr said Monday evening in an interview on Fox News. “We can’t have that in our country.”

Trump said last week that he did not go to the bunker for safety as protesters clashed with the Secret Service in Lafayette Square outside the White House.

“Well, that was a false report,” Trump said Wednesday on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio show. “I was there for a tiny, little short period of time. It was much more for an inspection.”