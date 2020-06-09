Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

June 2020
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Protest Outside Privately Run ICE Processing Plant in California Turns Violent

Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California, via Facebook.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A protest at a privately run ICE processing center in California turned violent as demonstrators damaged numerous vehicles, tagged the building with graffiti and broke some of the facility’s front windows, causing a minor injury.

The Desert Sun reports that protesters threw rocks at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center on Sunday afternoon, injuring an employee of GEO Group, the private company that runs the facility.

An Anaheim woman was arrested.

Protesters tagged the facility and a GEO Group sign with messages that read, “BROWN LIVES MATTER,” ABOLISH ICE“ and “FREE OUR PEOPLE!”

ICE spokesperson Alexx Pons said 44 vehicles, including three sheriff’s squad cars, were damaged.

The “Adelanto facility experienced what can only be described as a destructive criminal attack” that was “apparently motivated by ongoing disinformation campaigns against ICE orchestrated by those who oppose enforcement of the immigration laws established by Congress,” said Dave Marin, the agency’s enforcement and removal operations director at the Los Angeles field office.

“Allegations that our dedicated officers systematically mistreat, abuse, or neglect detainees remain horrific lies,” Marin said. “The safety and security of those in our custody continues to be a top agency priority.”


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 6/9/20 at 7:37 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!