Protest Outside Privately Run ICE Processing Plant in California Turns Violent

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A protest at a privately run ICE processing center in California turned violent as demonstrators damaged numerous vehicles, tagged the building with graffiti and broke some of the facility’s front windows, causing a minor injury.

The Desert Sun reports that protesters threw rocks at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center on Sunday afternoon, injuring an employee of GEO Group, the private company that runs the facility.

An Anaheim woman was arrested.

Protesters tagged the facility and a GEO Group sign with messages that read, “BROWN LIVES MATTER,” ABOLISH ICE“ and “FREE OUR PEOPLE!”

ICE spokesperson Alexx Pons said 44 vehicles, including three sheriff’s squad cars, were damaged.

The “Adelanto facility experienced what can only be described as a destructive criminal attack” that was “apparently motivated by ongoing disinformation campaigns against ICE orchestrated by those who oppose enforcement of the immigration laws established by Congress,” said Dave Marin, the agency’s enforcement and removal operations director at the Los Angeles field office.

“Allegations that our dedicated officers systematically mistreat, abuse, or neglect detainees remain horrific lies,” Marin said. “The safety and security of those in our custody continues to be a top agency priority.”