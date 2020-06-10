Dana Milbank: Bill Barr Was a Bully as a Kid, And Now As An Adult

Get the feeling law enforcement in this country is being run by a middle-school bully?

If so, you are not wrong. Childhood bullies have a predisposition to become adult bullies, research shows , and, sure enough, it seems Attorney General William Barr was a teenage bully more than 50 years ago.

Back in 1991, during Barr’s confirmation to be George H.W. Bush’s attorney general, lawyer Jimmy Lohman, who overlapped with Barr at New York’s Horace Mann School and later Columbia University, wrote a piece for the little-known Florida Flambeau newspaper about Barr being “my very own high-school tormentor” — a “classic bully” and “power abuser” in the 1960s who “put the crunch on me every chance [he] got.”

To read the full column click here.