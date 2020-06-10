Special Reports

FBI Seeks Help Identifying Two Men Who May Have Information about Boston PD Cruiser Set on Fire

The two men who posed in front of the vandalized cruiser. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The FBI and Boston law enforcement are looking for two men who authorities believe may have information about a Boston Police Department cruiser set on fire in the aftermath of a May 31 protest.

Police said they parked their cruiser to help authorities after a protest when several people vandalized the vehicle and torched it.

Video and photographs show two men posing for near the squad car.

“Investigators would like to speak with them because they may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson of a Boston Police Department cruiser,” the FBI said in a news release.

The FBI released surveillance footage and photos of the two men.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the FBI at (857) 386-2000.


Posted: 6/10/20 at 8:03 AM
