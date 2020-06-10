Special Reports

Secret Service Spent More than $75K protecting Trump Jr. During Hunting Trip to Mongolia

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Secret Service spent more than $75,000 protecting Donald Trump Jr. while he went on a hunting trip to Mongolia in August, according to a government watchdog group that obtained new documents detailing the costs.

Trump Jr. went to Mongolia and hunted the argali sheep, a near-threatened species with long horns.

While in Mongolia, Trump Jr. also reportedly met with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

“As a son of the president, Donald Trump Jr. is entitled to Secret Service protection and should be protected, but taxpayers deserve to know how much they are paying to facilitate his trophy hunting and interactions with major political donors and foreign leaders,” Citizens for Responsibility And Ethics (CREW) in Washington said in a statement.

The Secret Service is tasked with protecting the children of presidents.


Posted: 6/10/20 at 8:12 AM under News Story.
