Brian Benczkowski, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, to Step Down

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Brian Benczkowski, head of the Justice Department’s criminal division, plans to step down next month, he announced in an email to staff Wednesday.

Brian Rabbitt, a former White House lawyer and chief of staff to Attorney General William P. Barr, will replace him, The Washington Post reports.

“It truly has been the honor of my professional career to serve at the department once again, and to lead the men and women of the Criminal Division,” Benczkowski wrote in the statement announcing his departure. “Their work ethic and steadfast commitment to the cause of justice, the rule of law, and vindicating the rights of victims, have inspired me every day.”

Benczkowski has not said what he plans to do next after his July 3 departure.

“The decision to leave is my own and has been in the works for some time,” Benczkowski wrote. “It is part of a long-planned transition that began late last year, when the Attorney General asked each Assistant Attorney General to begin preparing for the coming year. At that time, I told Attorney General Barr that I intended to remain in my position until the summer of this year, and he graciously agreed to that timetable.”

Barr said Benczkowski had “served the Department with distinction.”

“This was his sixth senior leadership role at Justice, and the entire Department benefited from his managerial expertise, institutional knowledge, and sound judgment,” Barr said.