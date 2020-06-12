Appeals Court to Consider DOJ’s Order to Dismiss Criminal Case Against Michael Flynn

By Steve Neavling

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. will consider the Justice Department’s order to dismiss the criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser who previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Flynn and the Justice Department are calling on the appeals court to compel U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to dismiss the case and force the judge to cease examining the DOJ’s decision to drop charges against Flynn, The Washington Post reports.

Last month, Sullivan gave outside parties an opportunity to weigh in on the Justice Department’s unusual request.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian diplomat and even cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

The Justice Department’s unusual decision to request the dismissal of the case has drawn fierce criticism of Attorney General William Barr. In May, nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees on Monday urged Attorney General William Barr to resign in an open letter that says he “once against assaulted the rule of law” when he intervened in Flynn’s case.