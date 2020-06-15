Special Reports

First-Year Border Patrol Agent Found Dead While on Patrol in New Mexico

Border Patrol Agent Johan Jordan, via Border Patrol.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A rookie Border Patrol agent was found dead while patrolling a remote desert in southwestern New Mexico.

Johan Mordan, a 26-year agent working out of the Lordsburg Station, was found unresponsive on a trail after other agents lost contact with him in the desert of Bootheel of New Mexico, where he was on foot patrol, El Paso Times reports.

The agents tried to resuscitate him, but to no avail.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Border Patrol Agent Johan Mordan of El Paso Sector,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted.

“He served his country and community with honor. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the entire Border Patrol community during this time.”


Posted: 6/15/20
