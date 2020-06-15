William S. Sessions, FBI Director from 1987-1993, Died At Age of 90

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

William S. Sessions, who served as the director of the FBI under three presidents, died Friday in San Antonio.

He was 90.

Sessions’ tenure from 1987 to 1993 was a rocky one, The New York Times reports.

A Republican with bipartisan support, Sessions was first nominated by President Reagan and confirmed with unanimous Senate support. Sessions was hailed for supporting racial and gender equality in an agency that had long been dominated white men.

Sessions also was heavily criticized for the FBI’s role in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, and Waco, Texas, and he eventually admitted that agents had overstepped by spying on Americans rallying against government policies in Central America.

His 10-year term was cut short when he became the first FBI Director to be fired for ethical abuses, allegations he later denied.

The FBI on Monday issued a statement:

Our hearts are heavy upon hearing that former FBI Director William S. Sessions passed away on June 12 in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 90. Following his appointment to the federal district court, Judge Sessions served as Director of the FBI from 1987 to 1993, pioneering innovative ideas throughout his tenure.

He brought the FBI into the 21st century through the introduction of emerging science and technology and fostering a sense of diversity and inclusion so we were better equipped to carry out our mission of upholding the Constitution and protecting the American public. We will always hold the utmost respect and gratitude toward Judge Sessions for his inimitable contributions to our great institution.