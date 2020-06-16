Special Reports

James A. Dawson Named Special Agent in Charge of Criminal And Cyber Division of Washington Field Office

Washington Field Office, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

James A. Dawson has been named special agent in charge of the Criminal and Cyber Division of the Washington Field Office, the FBI announced Monday.

Dawson had been serving as special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division in the same office.

In 1999, Dawson began serving as a special agent with the FBI, working with the Organized Crime and Drug Squad at the Milwaukee Field Office.

In 2001, Dawson was reassigned to the Kenosha Resident Agency, a satellite of the Milwaukee office, where he investigated multiple types of crimes. In 2003, his focus was primarily on public corruption at the McAlester Resident Agency of the Oklahoma City Field Office.

Dawson became supervisory senior resident agency of the Muskogee Resident Agency in 2011, where he oversaw four offices in eastern Oklahoma.

In 2015, Dawson was promoted to the Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG), where he served as assistant section chief of the Surveillance and Aviation Section. A year later, Dawson was appointed to lead CIRG’s front office.

In 2017, Dawson transferred to the Washington Field Office, where he was assistant special agent in charge in the Criminal Division, supervising 12 squads, ranging those focusing on public corruption and financial crimes.

A year later, he returned to CIRG, serving as the section chief for the Counter Improvised Explosive Devices Section.

In 2019, Dawson was promoted to special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division of the Washington Field Office.

Before joining the FBI, Dawson graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served as a surface warfare officer.


Posted: 6/16/20
