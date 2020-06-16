Matthew R. Alcoke Named Special Agent in Charge of Counterterrorism Division of Washington Field Office

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Matthew R. Alcoke has been named special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division of the Washington Field Office.

Alcoke had been serving as a deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Alcoke became a special agent for the FBI in 1997 and spent 15 years as a case agent on the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force in the Chicago Field Office. In addition, he served as Behavioral Analysis Unit coordinator in Chicago from 1999 to 2012 and as a SWAT operator from 2006 to 2012.

In 2012, Alcoke was promoted to supervisor of a Chicago Safe Streets and Gang Task Force in 2012 and served as the violent criminal threat program coordinator.

In 2015, Alcoke became assistant section chief in the Counterterrorism Division at headquarters, leading the operational analysis branch of the Foreign Terrorist Tracking Task Force. In 2016, Alcoke transferred to the International Terrorism Operations Section 2 as an assistant section chief, providing program management oversight for counterterrorism investigations in Europe, the Middle East, and the Levant, as well as the Counterterrorism Fly Team.

In 2017, Alcoke became assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch of the Atlanta Field Office before returning to headquarters as a section chief in the Office of Partner Engagement in 2018. He was promoted to deputy assistant director in the Counterterrorism Division in 2019.

Before joining the FBI, Alcoke served as a patrolman for the Cleveland Police Department. He graduated from the Miami University in Ohio.