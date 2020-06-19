Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

ATF Investigating 250+ Fires in Minneapolis Amid Unrest Following George Floyd’s Death

Via Pixabay

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The ATF is investigating more than 150 fires that broke out during unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“We are making excellent progress with tremendous help from the public,” ATF Special Agent Terry Henderson tells KARE-11 news.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the fires. Another 20 persons of interest have been identified, and the ATF is trying to track them down.

“This is a large scale, large scope event. It is certainly unprecedented for this field division to have this many fires at one time,” Henderson says.

“We have seen a tremendous response from the public providing us with information in regards to these crimes.”

Agents are combing through surveillance and cell phone footage.


Posted: 6/19/20
