Trump Fires Manhattan U.S. Attorney, Then Says He Wasn’t Involved in the Matter

By Allan Lengel

ticklethewire.com

In this case, there can’t be two truths.

Attorney General William P. Barr said Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who had gone after some of Trump’s allies and had refused on Friday to step down.

“Because you have declared you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr wrote in a sharply worded letter to Berman, according to the Washington Post.

Outside the White House on Saturday, before his Tulsa political rally, Trump told reporters that the ouster was “all up to the attorney general” and that, despite Barr’s contention otherwise, he hadn’t become involved in the matter.