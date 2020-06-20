Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

June 2020
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Trump Fires Manhattan U.S. Attorney, Then Says He Wasn’t Involved in the Matter

Geoffrey Berman

By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

In this case, there can’t be two truths.

Attorney General William P. Barr said Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired Manhattan U.S.  Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who had gone after some of Trump’s allies and had refused on Friday to step down.

“Because you have declared you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr wrote in a sharply worded letter to Berman, according to the Washington Post.

Outside the White House on Saturday, before his Tulsa political rally, Trump told reporters that the ouster was “all up to the attorney general” and that, despite Barr’s contention otherwise, he hadn’t become involved in the matter.

 


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 6/20/20 at 11:34 PM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!