James Comey on Firing of U.S. Attorney Berman: ‘Something Stinks’

By Allan Lengel

ticklethewire.com

Ex-FBI Director James Comey weighs in on the weekend firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in an Op-ed piece in the Washington Post titled “Geoffrey Berman upheld the finest tradition of the SDNY office.”

Berman on Friday refused to step down, so President Trump fired him.

Comey writes:

Geoffrey Berman’s office has apparently been handling cases very close to the president. In 136 days, there is an election that the incumbent appears likely to lose. The attorney general, surely not proceeding on his own, acts to bump the well-regarded head of the Office on a Friday night, in the middle of a pandemic. Something stinks.

The country is well-served by the independent spirit and reputation of the Southern District of New York. It has long been the place where hard cases could be done in a way Americans trusted. It was where Bill Clinton’s 11th-hour pardon of fugitive financier Marc Rich could be credibly investigated. It is also the place with jurisdiction over so much of this president’s complicated life.

And it is a place that follows the facts alone to reach conclusions, without regard to politics, just as Stimson wanted. Maybe that’s why William P. Barr moved to knock off Berman on a Friday night and announced President Trump’s intention to replace him with someone who has never worked there. And maybe that’s why Berman, in the finest traditions of the office, stood up.