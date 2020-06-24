Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Appeals Court Hands Justice Department and Michael Flynn a Victory

Former National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn

By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

Despite efforts to save the case, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivana must dismiss the charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn as the Justice Department had requested.

The  a 2-1 decision said it is not within the judge’s power to prolong the prosecution or examine the government’s motives for its reversal in the politically charged case, the Washington Post reports.

“This is not the unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified,” wrote Judge Neomi Rao, a recent nominee of President Donald Trump.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his pre-inauguration contacts with Russia’s ambassador. But in May, the  Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

 


Posted: 6/24/20
