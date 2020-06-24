Appeals Court Hands Justice Department and Michael Flynn a Victory

By Allan Lengel

Despite efforts to save the case, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivana must dismiss the charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn as the Justice Department had requested.

The a 2-1 decision said it is not within the judge’s power to prolong the prosecution or examine the government’s motives for its reversal in the politically charged case, the Washington Post reports.

“This is not the unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified,” wrote Judge Neomi Rao, a recent nominee of President Donald Trump.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his pre-inauguration contacts with Russia’s ambassador. But in May, the Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the charges.