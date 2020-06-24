Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

June 2020
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



William Barr’s Alma Mater, George Washington University, Accuses Him of Undermining the Rule of Law

Attorney General William Barr, via DOJ.

By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

Attorney General William Barr isn’t getting a whole lot of love from his alma mater, George Washington University Law School.

Law professors and faculty from school said in a letter Tuesday he has “failed to fulfill his oath of office to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” CNN reports.

In a statement signed by 65 faculty and professors from the law school, the group wrote that Barr has “undermined the rule of law, breached constitutional norms, and damaged the integrity and traditional independence of his office and of the Department of Justice.”
“We include members of both major political parties, and of none,” they wrote. “We have different legal specialties and represent a broad spectrum of approaches to the law.”
Also on Tuesday, the New York City Bar Association sent a letter to House and Senate leaders saying  Barr is unfit for the “high position he occupies in our federal government” and should step aside, CNN reports.

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 6/24/20 at 11:19 AM under News Story.
Tags: ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!