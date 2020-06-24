William Barr’s Alma Mater, George Washington University, Accuses Him of Undermining the Rule of Law

By Allan Lengel

Attorney General William Barr isn’t getting a whole lot of love from his alma mater, George Washington University Law School.

Law professors and faculty from school said in a letter Tuesday he has “failed to fulfill his oath of office to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” CNN reports.

In a statement signed by 65 faculty and professors from the law school, the group wrote that Barr has “undermined the rule of law, breached constitutional norms, and damaged the integrity and traditional independence of his office and of the Department of Justice.”

“We include members of both major political parties, and of none,” they wrote. “We have different legal specialties and represent a broad spectrum of approaches to the law.”

Also on Tuesday, the New York City Bar Association sent a letter to House and Senate leaders saying Barr is unfit for the “high position he occupies in our federal government” and should step aside, CNN reports.