Dozens of Secret Service Employees Ordered to Self-Quarantine After Trump’s Tulsa Rally

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The Secret Service ordered dozens of its officers and agents to self-quarantine after attending President Trump’s rally in Tulsa.

The employees were instructed to work from home for 14 days, The Washington Post reports.

Two Secret Service employees were among at least six advance staffers who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees who were ordered to self-quarantine also must get tested for COVID-19.

The Secret Service is now requiring agents to be tested 24 to 48 hours before a presidential trip, according to an email obtained by CNN.

“We want to make sure that we have a healthy workforce and that we are protecting our people,” a Secret Service official told CNN. “This is good common sense.”

Trump has been criticized for holding the rally in defiance of federal social-distancing guidelines.

It’s still not clear yet whether the rally led to an outbreak of the virus.